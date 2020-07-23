Jacksonville part of GOP National Convention canceled

Well, that’s the pits.

I was ready to go to Florida to be a delegate for South Dakota to the Republican National Convention￼… and now that’s not going to happen.

Disappointing, but in the age of coronavirus it looks like we all have to make due with virtual meetings.￼

2 Replies to “Jacksonville part of GOP National Convention canceled”

  2. Anonymous

    The tone sure has changed in the past few days. Encouraging masks, cancelling events, wearing different color tie? I think his new campaign manager finally got through his head. It’ll be interesting to see if Kristi’s views follow.

