When Jamie Smith claims his race is close, his spokespeople have apparently been hanging their hats on the SDSU poll all along. A poll which no one has really believe since it was released.
But when KELOLAND News on Monday asked for support of the claim, Alex Matson, a spokesman for Smith’s campaign, said the toss-up statement referred to a month-old public-opinion survey conducted by South Dakota State University faculty. It showed Noem leading Smith 45-41%.
and..
KELOLAND News also contacted Noem campaign spokesman Ian Fury about the claim. Fury pointed to a more-recent poll conducted October 19-21 for KELOLAND News by Emerson College. It showed Noem leading Smith 56-37%.
“I believe that your outlet may have some polling that answers your question,” Fury said.
You have to wonder if the Democrat Party has now started including grief counselors for their election night party planning.
One thought on “Jamie Smith basing his claims of closeness in Gov’s race on SDSU poll numbers… which nobody believes.”
Keloland sure seems to want Smith to win. Too bad they won’t get their wish.