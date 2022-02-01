Jamie Smith for Governor intro video. The Vanilla Democrat.

The website for Jamie Smith for Governor is up at www.smithforgov.org, where the Democrat’s candidate for Governor has posted an intro video for his campaign:

I did find it interesting today where he said he would not support an income tax among other statement this morning:

“If you elect me as governor I will follow the will of the people. To make recreational marijuana a reality. To keep your taxes low. I do not and will not support a state income tax. This isn’t about me. I will be a governor for all South Dakotans.”https://t.co/KLeD5cA97k — Lee Strubinger (@LeeSDPB) February 1, 2022

I get the distinct impression that Smith is going to deliberately avoid talking about some of the issues that highlight and define the differences between Republicans and Democrats in this state, and is going to portray himself as much of a vanilla Democrat as possible.