January 6 committee leaks SSN’s of Governor Kristi Noem, 1st Gentleman Bryon Noem, and other family members

From Twitter comes a tremendous breach of privacy, as the committee investigating the January 6th insurrection has, intentionally or not, possibly leaked the Social Security Numbers of Governor Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and several other Noem Family members in the course of releasing documents:

My lawyers have asked the @WhiteHouse, the @USNatArchives, and @BennieGThompson which of them is responsible for leaking the Social Security Numbers of me, my husband, my 3 kids, and my son-in-law. What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities? pic.twitter.com/HWBu5ukWPP — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 6, 2023

This is in relation to a release of information as detailed here on Fox News:

The Washington Post reported Friday that the leaked Social Security information was included in a spreadsheet buried within the “massive cache” of records from the committee’s work. Social Security numbers belonging to at least three members of Trump’s cabinet, a few Republican governors, and several Trump associates were reportedly compromised. The data was part of the White House visitor logs published by the committee. While many Social Security numbers in the logs were redacted, the Post reported that around 1,900 of them were not. The Government Publishing Office (GPO), which was responsible for publishing the file, does not appear to have notified any of the individuals whose private information was released, the report said.

