From Twitter comes a tremendous breach of privacy, as the committee investigating the January 6th insurrection has, intentionally or not, possibly leaked the Social Security Numbers of Governor Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and several other Noem Family members in the course of releasing documents:
My lawyers have asked the @WhiteHouse, the @USNatArchives, and @BennieGThompson which of them is responsible for leaking the Social Security Numbers of me, my husband, my 3 kids, and my son-in-law.
What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities? pic.twitter.com/HWBu5ukWPP
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 6, 2023
This is in relation to a release of information as detailed here on Fox News:
The Washington Post reported Friday that the leaked Social Security information was included in a spreadsheet buried within the “massive cache” of records from the committee’s work. Social Security numbers belonging to at least three members of Trump’s cabinet, a few Republican governors, and several Trump associates were reportedly compromised. The data was part of the White House visitor logs published by the committee.
While many Social Security numbers in the logs were redacted, the Post reported that around 1,900 of them were not. The Government Publishing Office (GPO), which was responsible for publishing the file, does not appear to have notified any of the individuals whose private information was released, the report said.
8 thoughts on “January 6 committee leaks SSN’s of Governor Kristi Noem, 1st Gentleman Bryon Noem, and other family members”
What else would you expect from the vindictive Democrats….
Why don’t you provide proof that it was done or purpose or go join John and Mike in the tinfoil hat world of election deniers.
Why don’t you prove it wasn’t intentional?
Are you seriously asking someone to prove a negative? Google “proving a negative” to get insight into why it is dumb.
My wife and I visited the White House during the Trump years. Have to confess I’m wondering if we were part of the release. Ugh.
(December 2020 visitors.. Whew! I was there in the summer. But that’s still utterly unacceptable. – PP)
Well Mr Powers…I would venture a guess that since you run a conservative blog you are already on the radar screen.
The social security number withstanding, it speaks to our level of IT competency as a country when the leak of such a readily obtainable ID by thousands is thought to be a threat to the Governor of a state.
And some in our S.D Republican Party still sold on begging the Federal Govt for grants, monetary funds, and just cause they think they owe us the money.
As a precinct member, we are more than just a Trump faction, we are Americans, there are many people speaking up against corruption, abuse, and all the over dramatization of politics, it is time to take a stand…
We need honesty, transparency, strong working relationships, but as you all call the precinct people the so called “extreme side of the party” you are also acting as extremists from the opposite side, not willing to compromise, negociate, and talk about our differences…
Most of the Precinct persons are just like myself are very passionate about the State…