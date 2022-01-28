Jason for South Dakota, the Campaign Committee for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has filed their campaign finance report this afternoon:
The committee reports that in 2021, Ravnsborg stepped back from campaigning, and only raised $1025, spending $14,998, yet still leaving him with $54,844 cash on hand to campaign in 2022.
2 thoughts on “Jason Ravnsborg Campaign Committee raises $1025, spends $14,998 leaving him with $54,844 cash on hand”
Plenty for a convention race, but it doesn’t look like he tried to raise any.
Sounds like Ravnsborg is focusing on doing his job as AG versus spending his time fundraising.