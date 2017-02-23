JASON RAVNSBORG DECLARES INTENT TO SEEK NOMINATION FOR SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Pierre, SD – Jason Ravnsborg of Yankton, South Dakota, declared his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Attorney General of South Dakota at the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner Tuesday night.

Jason is a graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law, where he was also an editor on Law Review, before serving as a law clerk. Today he is a partner in the law firm of Harmelink, Fox & Ravnsborg in Yankton, as well as a Deputy State’s Attorney in Union County. He has handled a wide variety of cases and has won jury and court trials in multiple counties and states.

Jason lead the effort to defeat Amendment T and was equally instrumental in the defeats of Amendment V and Initiated Measure 23, logging hundreds of miles across the state and conducting over fifty presentations on the various ballot issues to interested voters statewide. Additionally he has advised many legislators regarding Initiated Measure 22.

Jason has always been a leader in his endeavors, from the courtroom, to running his office, to his military career. Jason is a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Reserves. He was recently selected to take command of the 394th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), he assumes that command in April 2017. Jason has had four company commands, each consisting of approximately 180 soldiers, including three deployments to Germany (2003), Iraq (2004-5), and Afghanistan (2009-10). Jason’s leadership, courage, and dedication to duty have earned him the Bronze Star as well as being honored and recognized before Congress.

Jason seeks to earn the support of the people of South Dakota and state, “Let’s Make South Dakota Safe Together!”

