Jason Ravnsborg Pre-Primary report in AG Race – 50k raised, 18k spent, and 64k Cash on Hand

Ravnsborg Campaign Finance Pre-Primary Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
Jason Ravnsborg has put up 50K in cash since the last campaign finance report. With $50,480 raised, $18,188 spent, and $64,276 cash on hand, he’s going into the last month of the first portion of the campaign in an enviable position.
WOW! Nicely done!
Frank Farrar, Larry Ness, Scott Lawrence….some good names on this list.
So let me get this straight—he has the majority of sheriffs; the most endorsements overall, most money; he is the hardest worker by far!, no scandals, a great military resume of leadership and management experience, decorated multiple combat veterans and has done criminal and civil law both; along with fighting numerous ballot issues for the party….
yeah he’s unelectable..NOT
……and if he wouldn’t win the convention, someone should hire him as chief of staff or something, we lose this guy and the party loses big time. He just seems to be successful and a nice hardworking guy to me.
Randy Seiler is rockin out of the gate getting campaign donations. Can’t wait to see if it is Ravnsborg or whomever in the General. Rarely ever bet but could make some coin betting Seiler will win. 🙂