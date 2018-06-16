Jason Ravnsborg sends out mailer to Delegates Posted on June 16, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ Also in my mailbox today was a mailer from the Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General campaign, rounding up a number of the endorsements he’s received: Jason for South Dakota – Mailer by Pat Powers on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Very well written letter that was very informative.
How anyone thinks he is not qualified is beyond me and a lot of BS from the other campaigns.
I continue to believe he is the most qualified and best suited to be our next AG. He has not traveled the traditional route, but I find that REFRESHING.
Keep up the good work young man, we need more people like you involved in the party!
A lot of endorsements! Jason has a lot of energy and drive, something we need in South Dakota. He has experience managing people, fighting for what’s right, and serving for the greater good.
I like this guy. In my eyes, anyone who can manage truck convoys in a war zone can keep a bunch of lawyers on task in Pierre.
Why has he mislead the people of SD about his legal experience. Huge character flaw.
Mary,
Why do you keep posting these lies that no one believes. Ravnsborg has not mislead anyone. It is your husband Fitzgerald who has mislead everyone with his so called court experience. A 48% conviction rate is pathetic. It’s show Fitzgerald is wasting taxpayer and doesn’t know how to prosecute.
In a general election Seth Tupper and Dana Fergusen will require he call them back.
Randy Seiler will actually have someone research and get an answer on this question of trials and experience.
Russell will have plenty to answer for in a general also.
Fitzgerald will need to learn how to be a stronger candidate. I guess his weakness is more about how to become AG than being AG.
Kristi and the GOP can probably get him over that hurdle. The other two are bigger hurdles.