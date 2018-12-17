Jason Williams in as Haeder deputy, Drewes returns as Sattgast deputy, Lutz continues as Barnett deputy

The Capital Journal has a story today with a rundown of the transitions in the Constitutional Offices, including comings, goings, and new deputies:
Chosen by Haeder as the new Deputy of the State Treasurer is Jason Williams, Pierre. Williams previously served as communications director for the Secretary of State’s office.
and…
“The Auditor’s Office will have to be issuing checks the first week I’ll be in office. We have to have everything ready – signature plates and other things,” Sattgast said. He said that there are several retirements from the Auditor’s Office, and five people are moving to different positions within the state government. “There is a very strong staff currently in he Auditor’s Office. I am looking forward to working with them, as they have proven themselves as an asset to the people of South Dakota.
The Deputy Auditor will be Rik Drewes.
and…
“As far as our progress concerning the transition, I’m pleased to relay that all of the current Secretary of State’s staff will remain onboard, with the exception of two retirements,” said Barnett. “I’m excited that they’ve agreed to join my staff, as their wealth of knowledge and experience will greatly aid in a smooth transition. Jason Lutz, who currently serves as my Deputy State Auditor, will also be joining me and serve as Deputy Secretary of State.”
Lots more information than I can excerpt here – check it out, and find out who is coming, and who is going.
I hope Lauritsen returns as public lands deputy.
A strong bunch of great people!
While imperfect, our state government works fairly well (& far better than most states’). We want improvement, sure, but wholesale changes could be catastrophic. Hence I’m pleased to see continuity — a prudent retention of knowledgeable, experienced staff. The next step: infusing a dose of new talent. Recruit smart men and women from other fields. Their perspectives and contributions will enable the govt to surpass previous performance.