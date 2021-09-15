Jay Sekulow to Represent South Dakota in Planned Parenthood v. Noem

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem and the State of South Dakota have retained attorney Jay Sekulow and the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) to join the State’s legal team in the ongoing Planned Parenthood v. Noem litigation. South Dakota is appealing the current ruling to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Jay is a brilliant conservative legal mind,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “He’s argued 12 Supreme Court cases, including several religious liberty and pro-life cases. He will bring the same tenacity to protecting unborn children here in South Dakota.”

The State of South Dakota’s appeal in Planned Parenthood v. Noem seeks to uphold the South Dakota state law requiring that a pregnant woman consult with a pregnancy help center before deciding whether to abort her unborn child. This will ensure that women considering an abortion have all of the facts regarding their unborn child and the potential risks of an abortion procedure.

“On behalf of the ACLJ, I am honored to represent Governor Noem and the good people of South Dakota,” said Jay Sekulow. “This common-sense legislation protects mothers and the unborn children.

Jay Sekulow is Chief Counsel of the ACLJ, one of the most prestigious law firms in the country. Sekulow led President Donald J. Trump’s defense team in its impeachment acquittal in January 2020. He is an accomplished Supreme Court advocate, renowned expert on religious liberty, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and a respected broadcaster. You can learn more about Jay here.

###