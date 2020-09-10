You have to wonder if this is the decorum that Jeff Barth plans to bring to Pierre, as captured by the Argus Leader:
So when Mayor TenHaken won’t give Jeff his way when the county hasn’t asked about placing ballot boxes, Sioux Falls County Commissioner Barth calls him a p*ssy from the dias?
Apparently his campaign message for his District 25 House race must be “we need more name calling in politics.”
Update:
Under the comment section, Barth (or someone claiming to be him) notes he was not calling the mayor names, but he used the term “bull***t.”
I would say that the narrative around Sioux Falls this early afternoon was the former story, with people saying “did you hear what Barth said,” and not referring to Barth’s explanation. Lacking the ability to read lips, I can’t say either way.
But really, should they have had to bleep anything at all?
10 thoughts on “Jeff Barth uses office to trash talk Sioux Falls Mayor, call names (Update.. maybe)”
Politics in 2020 is sure interesting since Trump has lowered the bar so much. Calling for decency now? Give me a break. Nothing but a bunch of “suckers” and “losers”.
The suckers are the ones who believe the national Democrat party has any love for this country and will stand up for the citizenry; those are the suckers.
Your constant reference to a totally unverified story in a left-wing rag like The Atlantic shows the type of person you are; facts don’t matter, only bashing our president matters. Did you concern yourself with the lowering of the bar that Obama and Biden did? Use the IRS to stop another side’s campaign, spy on another campaign, do nothing and allow Americans to get killed at a U.S. embassy, send billions to Iran? Yeah, Obama and Biden were just awesome people of the highest integrity.
This twit Barth is typical of the Democrats in office. Didn’t Darth Bader Ginsburg say we should look to the laws of other countries to determine what our laws say? Yes, she did. So why is Barth taking such umbrage at perhaps looking at how other states in our union are handling this election? Because he is a Democrat who will stop at nothing provided he can get his way.
This entire post is hilarious. You want me to question comments about veterans when he has said even worse on record? Degrading POWs, 5 star generals, and gold star families. I guess those comments dont matter. Benghazi? Lololol. 180k dead , 3x that of Vietnam, and we have the president on tape admitting to downplaying it and basically undermining any efforts to stop the spread and creating divide amongst theose who wear or don’t wear masks. Billions to Iran? Do you realize that has been debunked for a long time? It was their money and congress issued it
You really can’t make up how much you guys twist crap to justify bad behavior. Trump brings all the criticism onto himself. That’s what happens when you elect.an orange clown.
Oh, please. Democrats have been trash talking Republicans for decades. Trump doesn’t come close to the vile accusations they use.
Oh please – it all started going downhill with Gingrich’s Please to America and his overhaul of the U.S. House of Representatives, that’s when politics started becoming truly partisan and playing towards cameras and the limelight.
Let us be honest here if we’re going to throw stones.
Mayor Ten Haken is a decent and honorable man which is more than can be said for Jeff Barth, apparently.
As I read and contemplate how outraged I should be ..
I have come to the conclusion that the only thing that matters is .. is the statement factual?
Because here from the cheap seats, I saw him let Senator Thune pee on his shoes and tell him it’s raining.
Or, in other terms, he let Thune’s special interests put Sioux Falls citizens in a 5G microwave and told them it was a nice warm bath.
So, if fur fits ..
Has Donald Trump ever uttered a swear word?
Let’s go to the issue and leave the “style and tone” alone.
What Barth did was the pure and simple logic fallacy adhominem attack against TenHaken rather than the merits of the Mayor’s decision. But, since Barth has no legitimate argument against the decision, he resorted to a logic fallacy.
While enjoying this discussion I must correct the record. I did not call the mayor a p*ssy. I said that using Iowa law to preclude absentee voting boxes in South Dakota was bull***t.