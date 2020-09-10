Jeff Barth uses office to trash talk Sioux Falls Mayor, call names (Update.. maybe)

You have to wonder if this is the decorum that Jeff Barth plans to bring to Pierre, as captured by the Argus Leader:

Read about it here.

So when Mayor TenHaken won’t give Jeff his way when the county hasn’t asked about placing ballot boxes, Sioux Falls County Commissioner Barth calls him a p*ssy from the dias?

Apparently his campaign message for his District 25 House race must be “we need more name calling in politics.”

Update:

Under the comment section, Barth (or someone claiming to be him) notes he was not calling the mayor names, but he used the term “bull***t.”

I would say that the narrative around Sioux Falls this early afternoon was the former story, with people saying “did you hear what Barth said,” and not referring to Barth’s explanation. Lacking the ability to read lips, I can’t say either way.

But really, should they have had to bleep anything at all?