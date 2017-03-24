Jeff Monroe say no go to Treasurer’s nod.

With rumors flying in the past few weeks with regards to his possible entrance into the race for South Dakota State Treasurer, State Senator Jeff Monroe has done some soul searching, and for now, has decided to take a pass at the office.
According to Monroe, he took some time, and “checked Josh out pretty well,” noting that “I think he’s a solid guy. I can’t think of any good reason to run against him and I don’t want to bail on District 24. I think I’d serve South Dakota better right where I’m at.”
Sorry to see Jeff taking a step back, as he’s a great guy. But I can’t disagree!
Wow! Talk about a compliment to Josh Haeder. Senator Monroe is a class act and He’s a great senator. I agree with what Monroe said about him.
Haeder is running strong.
This would have been a fun race Jeff and Josh are both good people, we would have won with either of them. I wish Josh the best as he moves forward.