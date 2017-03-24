Jeff Monroe say no go to Treasurer’s nod.

With rumors flying in the past few weeks with regards to his possible entrance into the race for South Dakota State Treasurer, State Senator Jeff Monroe has done some soul searching, and for now, has decided to take a pass at the office.

According to Monroe, he took some time, and “checked Josh out pretty well,” noting that “I think he’s a solid guy. I can’t think of any good reason to run against him and I don’t want to bail on District 24. I think I’d serve South Dakota better right where I’m at.”

Sorry to see Jeff taking a step back, as he’s a great guy. But I can’t disagree!

