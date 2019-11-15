Jensen seeking abortion veto for fathers. Are we opening ourselves up for a slew of pre-birth custody battles?

State Senator Phil Jensen is in the news today discussing that he intends to submit a bill to provide the ability for fathers-to-be to be able to veto any possible abortion that the mother of an unborn child may have:

A Pennington County legislator wants to give fathers the right to “veto” the mother’s decision to abort an unborn child. and… That would also include financial responsibility. However, no matter how much responsibility a father may want to take, he still cannot physically carry a child to term – not to mention actually delivering the baby. and… “Just because you get pregnant doesn’t mean you should be allowed to kill that baby,” Jensen said.

Read the entire story here.

Why do I sense a possibility of a real mess?

In some states, under law, the spouse is the presumptive father regardless of genetics. In South Dakota, the genetic father appears to have considerable rights when it comes to establishing paternity and in how child support is considered. But, a legal father has some rights as well:

A presumed or legal father may initiate a court action at any time prior to the child’s eighteenth birthday to have himself disestablished as the child’s father. Genetic test results that either exclude the presumed or legal father will have to filed with the court. The court may then set aside a presumption or prior determination of paternity if it is in the child’s best interest. If the presumed or legal father has a child support order and then disestablishes paternity, the presumed or legal father continues to be responsible for child support accrued prior to the date of entry of the disestablished order. and… If the mother is married and her husband is not the biological father of the child, a three-way paternity affidavit can be signed by the mother, the alleged father and the husband. The three-way paternity affidavit can then be filed with the Department of Health’s Vital Records Program for inclusion in the child’s birth record.

Read that here.

I think we have the potential to get into some definite Maury Povich territory here.

South Dakota law establishes the rights of a legal or presumed father, as well as the rights of a person determined to be the father genetically. In most cases it would be cut and dried. But what about those cases that aren’t?

So, how does one establish the proper party to assert a paternal veto for an unborn child? Can a person claiming to be the legally recognized father assert it? Can you even determine who the genetic father is in this scenario? What about the amount of time to obtain the genetic results, or muddling through the courts?

Not to mention how that financial responsibility would work. Would the father asserting rights over an unwilling mother require payment for her time as well as the medical expense of delivering the child?

It’s not unknown for paternity to be fought over before birth, but it seems South Dakota would be opening up a whole new front in pre-birth custody battles.

All things to consider should we decide to go down that path.