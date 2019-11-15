Jensen seeking abortion veto for fathers. Are we opening ourselves up for a slew of pre-birth custody battles?

State Senator Phil Jensen is in the news today discussing that he intends to submit a bill to provide the ability for fathers-to-be to be able to veto any possible abortion that the mother of an unborn child may have:
A Pennington County legislator wants to give fathers the right to “veto” the mother’s decision to abort an unborn child.
and…
That would also include financial responsibility. However, no matter how much responsibility a father may want to take, he still cannot physically carry a child to term – not to mention actually delivering the baby.
and…
“Just because you get pregnant doesn’t mean you should be allowed to kill that baby,” Jensen said.
Why do I sense a possibility of a real mess?
In some states, under law, the spouse is the presumptive father regardless of genetics. In South Dakota, the genetic father appears to have considerable rights when it comes to establishing paternity and in how child support is considered. But, a legal father has some rights as well:
A presumed or legal father may initiate a court action at any time prior to the child’s eighteenth birthday to have himself disestablished as the child’s father. Genetic test results that either exclude the presumed or legal father will have to filed with the court. The court may then set aside a presumption or prior determination of paternity if it is in the child’s best interest. If the presumed or legal father has a child support order and then disestablishes paternity, the presumed or legal father continues to be responsible for child support accrued prior to the date of entry of the disestablished order.
and…
If the mother is married and her husband is not the biological father of the child, a three-way paternity affidavit can be signed by the mother, the alleged father and the husband. The three-way paternity affidavit can then be filed with the Department of Health’s Vital Records Program for inclusion in the child’s birth record.
I think we have the potential to get into some definite Maury Povich territory here.
South Dakota law establishes the rights of a legal or presumed father, as well as the rights of a person determined to be the father genetically. In most cases it would be cut and dried. But what about those cases that aren’t?
So, how does one establish the proper party to assert a paternal veto for an unborn child? Can a person claiming to be the legally recognized father assert it? Can you even determine who the genetic father is in this scenario? What about the amount of time to obtain the genetic results, or muddling through the courts?
Not to mention how that financial responsibility would work. Would the father asserting rights over an unwilling mother require payment for her time as well as the medical expense of delivering the child?
It’s not unknown for paternity to be fought over before birth, but it seems South Dakota would be opening up a whole new front in pre-birth custody battles.
All things to consider should we decide to go down that path.
It might be a mess. But the fact remains that abortion kills a human life.
Planned Parenthood v Casey 1992 and Planned Parenthood v Danforth 1976.
The SCOTUS has already ruled on the constitutionality of spousal consent laws. They are unconstitutional. It is unlikely there will be any difference if the issue is parental rights. The proposed legislation will just cost the state a lot of money to defend and lose.
This should not make it out of Committtee
Pat,
Looks like you and Cory Heidelberger are on the same page on this issue, except I doubt that you would go to his argument that fathers need to be downgraded to “inseminators”. Sad that he has to go to man-haters mindset.
I’m not on any side on this issue, but I see some potential headaches, especially when there’s a question of “who’s the daddy?”
With all due repsect… I’ve watched that dude talk about how much tax money he saves the state of SD in cracker barrels… But how many of these moronic bills get introduced that we then have to pay to fight in court that are 100% going to lose. Even w/out passage – other legislators who just want to be in Pierre to govern now have to take a side on this – and if they oppose it, no matter the reason, they get stuck with a neon mailer saying they are in favor of killing babies. It’s insane.
You’re right, it’s insane. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Spousal consent laws have been struck down as unconstitutional every time they have been tried. Since husbands are considered the putative father whenever a married woman is pregnant, if husbands don’t have any ability to stop a wife’s abortion there is no hope for unmarried fathers.
We can only hope that the committee which gets this has the courage to table it. Then only the committee members will get the stupid postcard treatment.
Justice Blackmun, in 1976:
“The obvious fact is that when the wife and the husband disagree on this decision, the view of only one of the two marriage partners can prevail. Since it is the woman who physically bears the child and who is the more directly and immediately affected by the pregnancy, as between the two, the balance weighs in her favor.”
And the viewpoint of the unborn child is irrelevant?