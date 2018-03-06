Jim Entenman, Candidate for Sioux Falls Mayor puts massive 75K into campaign. It might not have helped.

Campaign finance filings were due into the City of Sioux Falls today, and arguably the most interesting report coming in is from Sioux Falls mayoral candidate Jim Entenman. Mainly because it seems he’s throwing money hand over fist into his campaign out of his own pocket.

Entenman hasn’t exactly been running a mean and lean campaign, choosing to go with the Gold-trimmed Cadillac option. With such silliness as wrapping his truck with his face and logo, he’s spent nearly $90,000 so far as he pursues the race for mayor. While he’s raised some money, the kicker is that he has ‘loaned’ his campaign a massive $75,000 at this early stage of the race. That’s a lot of cheddar to see your face on your truck.

Word is that Entenman has some of the same team in place that Mayor Mike Huether used to win the election, and from the looks of it, they aren’t coming cheap ($8500+ just for consulting according to the report).

The $75,000 is over twice as much as the person who is viewed as leading the race, Paul TenHaken, has raised:

That cash infusion might prove to be a negative for Entenman, as after reports were filed, TenHaken has turned used the massive loan his opponent gave himself as a call to action for his own supporters to gear up, noting:

“Will you help send the message that elections can’t be bought? A contribution to our campaign of $5, $10 or $25 dollars helps us get the message out about my vision for Sioux Falls. It also sends a message that we are not self-funding our way to City Hall but rather, have a thousands of supporters throughout our community.”

This could be an instance where having too much money might not be a good thing.

Stay tuned.

