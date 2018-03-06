Jim Entenman, Candidate for Sioux Falls Mayor puts massive 75K into campaign. It might not have helped.

Campaign finance filings were due into the City of Sioux Falls today, and arguably the most interesting report coming in is from Sioux Falls mayoral candidate Jim Entenman. Mainly because it seems he’s throwing money hand over fist into his campaign out of his own pocket.
Entenman hasn’t exactly been running a mean and lean campaign, choosing to go with the Gold-trimmed Cadillac option. With such silliness as wrapping his truck with his face and logo, he’s spent nearly $90,000 so far as he pursues the race for mayor. While he’s raised some money, the kicker is that he has ‘loaned’ his campaign a massive $75,000 at this early stage of the race. That’s a lot of cheddar to see your face on your truck.
Word is that Entenman has some of the same team in place that Mayor Mike Huether used to win the election, and from the looks of it, they aren’t coming cheap ($8500+ just for consulting according to the report).
The $75,000 is over twice as much as the person who is viewed as leading the race, Paul TenHaken, has raised:
That cash infusion might prove to be a negative for Entenman, as after reports were filed, TenHaken has turned used the massive loan his opponent gave himself as a call to action for his own supporters to gear up, noting:
“Will you help send the message that elections can’t be bought?
A contribution to our campaign of $5, $10 or $25 dollars helps us get the message out about my vision for Sioux Falls. It also sends a message that we are not self-funding our way to City Hall but rather, have a thousands of supporters throughout our community.”
This could be an instance where having too much money might not be a good thing.
Stay tuned.
Do people care?
I mean Trump spent $100 million of his own money and his voters were conservative republicans.
It’s all about message.
I’m not sure Tenhaken has a resonating message. I wouldn’t be surprised if it came down to Entenman and Jamison in a run off.
In a way it tells me he’s invested in his own success. That’s a lot of money.
So bottom line they both raised roughly $30,000 this period and have $70,000 on hand. I wonder with a lot more spent in advertising if Entenman has pre-paid some as $75k in advertising is a lot.
It also made me reflect how much they are raising for a mayor’s race in Sioux Falls versus some of the statewide candidates raising hardly anything.
I used to work with Kenny Anderson jr. before he got fired. He isn’t qualified to be the mayor of Schindler!
I like Jim, but honestly have no idea what his platform is. If people see him as Huether rev 2.0, he’s doomed.
Agreed. I have told Mr. Entemann, one-on-one, that he needs to be emphatic in his denial of any rumors that he’ll hire Mike Huether as his chief of staff or, more curiously, finance director, should he (Entemann) be elected mayor. Why finance director? Because, I’m told, the finance director is the successor to the sitting mayor should the sitting mayor resign or die. The fact that Entemann only served one term as a city councilor, declining to run for re-election so he could focus on his business(es) helps fuel the speculation that he isn’t really interested in being a full-time mayor.
Oops – apologies for misspelling Jim Entenman’s last name. It was an oversight and communicates no pejorative or malign intent.
Jim Entenman is the Let’s Get Shwifty candidate of this mayoral field. Isn’t it obvious?
As any one seen TenHaken’s commercial? In the commercial, his shirt and tie make it look like he is a member of the “The Cars.” I am not sure how that will play with the Staggers crowd, however…. And the Staggers voter is the one who will decide this race too….
Nope, haven’t seen TenHaken’s commercial, but I’ve seen several residents in my neighborhood with his signs in their yard. I bet it’s going to come down to Jamison and TenHaken. I see SouthDacola is over the moon for the feminist Joe. She’s your pick as well;)
What happened to David Z?
I am afraid the zombies got him….
He was great at the AARP event.
I think it’s “Jo.” I would agree that TenHaken has a good shot of getting into the runoff, but I am not confident that Jamison will. I think it is a Entenman v. TenHaken race.
Genius – My mistake, I stopped paying attention to her when she started talking about how women don’t have the same rights as men. I disagree on Entenman. As Wyland stated, there’s been talk for sometime now of him being Huether’s BFF which doesn’t settle very well. TenHaken focuses on millennials and I don’t think there are enough interested to make a difference when it comes time to vote. SDacola had a soft piece on Jamison and that made me rethink my vote for him.
So who is your candidate for SF Mayor?
It’s not obvious?
SDacola has always liked Jamison, but I think Jamison suffers from what Trump would call a “low energy candidacy.” I would agree that the millennial strategy for TenHaken is a mistake. I am not so sure if the average Staggers voter even knows what a “Millennial” is. I am eager to see a poll on this race, then I will make my final predictions….
Do you think any candidate has potential to allow SF to become a sanctuary city? Or would you consider that is already happening?
I’m impressed, we’ve had a decent dialogue;) Polls are interesting so are yard signs, but I’m more focused of candidates plans for the future and Jamison has a voting record I’ve been researching.
I don’t care how many Hakens are running. I like the Harley Davidson guy. Jim Entenman has a large constituency of people who actually know him and like him. He’s the kind of guy who will drink a beer with you. Ten Haken doesn’t strike me as a man of the people. He comes off more as an overly packaged climber who wants to use the mayor position as a stepping stone. Jamison’s running, in a low-energy sort of way, because his dad also ran, in a low-energy sort of way. I can’t see any good reason for anyone to vote for Jamison.