Jim Entenman in for SF Mayoral Race… How is the rest of the region doing?

Mike Huether confederate Jim Entenman announced this morning that he’s running for Sioux Falls Mayor, which gave me a thought of doing a chart for some of the other cities in South Dakota as well.

So, here’s the tape of the tape for the mayoral races in South Dakota via media reports, and people I’ve spoken with. Obviously, we’re missing Rapid City, and I suspect there are others mulling over the 2018 Mayoral Race in Sioux Falls. Fill in any blanks via the comment section if you’re so inclined:

Thoughts?

