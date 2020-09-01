Joe Biden: "Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here's, the lives, it's just, when you think about it." pic.twitter.com/D3dDY6njfD
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2020
2 thoughts on “Joe Biden’s ASL Interpreter needs extra duty pay”
Why on earth does anyone use a sign language interpreter anymore for these events? For us viewing at home, the closed caption option is easy-peasy.
Trump does this every other day. You guys must be getting desperate.