Joe Kippley Announces Candidacy for Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Joe Kippley has filed to be a candidate for the Republican nomination for the Minnehaha County Commission. Kippley was born and raised in Brookings, SD. He has lived in Sioux Falls since 2016 and works at Sanford Health as an administrator within the Imagenetics program. Kippley is married to his wife, Amanda, and they have two children, Grace (3) and Rose (2).

Kippley’s campaign is pursuing one of three spots in the at-large Minnehaha County Republican Primary in June 2022. His campaign chair is former Minnehaha County Commissioner and former State Senator Tom Dempster. “Since Joe served as a legislative intern for the Republican Party in 2007, I have been impressed with his character, his work ethic, and his intelligence. I am happy he is answering the call to public service.” Dempster said.

Kippley’s campaign is focused on what a new generation of leadership can do to begin the work of Building for Tomorrow. This work requires a focus on key priorities such as:

Building Community – Kippley believes that we must address the need for affordable housing, continue strong economic growth, and retain the character of our smaller communities as Minnehaha County uniquely provides the benefits of rural, suburban, and urban life in South Dakota.

Building Trust – Through quality public service, Kippley believes we can restore faith in the key institutions that make our civic life so rich in our communities.

Building Security – Kippley will make public safety and support for our law enforcement and judicial system a top priority.

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet and talk with many of my neighbors throughout the county. I am thankful for the support I have received thus far. It would be an honor to serve on the Minnehaha County Commission and help our county live up to its potential as we continue Building for Tomorrow,” Kippley said.

Please visit www.joekippley.com for more information.