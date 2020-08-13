Joe Sneve new Argus Leader political reporter.

Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Joe Sneve announced today via Facebook that he “formally accepted a job offer today as the Argus Leader’s primary South Dakota politics reporter.”

Congratulations to Joe, I’m sure he’ll write things we agree with, and things that we don’t.

My only question is.. does that mean after a few years of doing the job, he’ll announce he’s moving to Minnesota, like the last 3 Argus political reporters? (It just seems there’s a trend.)