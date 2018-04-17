John Fitzgerald for Attorney General posts Video in favor of 2nd Amendment

From Facebook, John Fitzgerald talks about his support for the Second Amendment:

  1. Anonymous

    This may be the worst video I have ever seen…low quality, head jerking all over the place..strained for words….

    A gift to Russell and Ravnsborg

  3. anono

    I think Fitz has the most and best experience for this job. However, his production quality on everything he puts out — logo, press releases, video — are all very poor. And now the compulsory video on 2nd amendment.

    1. Anonymous

      I disagree that he is the most experienced for the job. This video continues to show why along with some of the reasons you mentioned. He might be a good prosecutor, but that is it…I don’t see any of the other skills to run to be AG….if he runs the office as poorly as his campaign…god help us….

