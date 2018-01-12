John Fitzgerald for Attorney General releases campaign video Posted on January 12, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Candidate for South Dakota Attorney General John Fitzgerald released a campaign video to Facebook today in support of his candidacy: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related