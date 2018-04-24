Josh Haeder for State Treasurer posts first video for the fall campaign Posted on April 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Josh Haeder, Republican candidate for State Treasurer, has posted a video for the Fall 2018 campaign season in hopes people will remember his name as he runs as a candidate for one of the State Constitutional offices: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I love this spot so much. Josh is the man!