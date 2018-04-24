Josh Haeder for State Treasurer posts first video for the fall campaign

Josh Haeder, Republican candidate for State Treasurer, has posted a video for the Fall 2018 campaign season in hopes people will remember his name as he runs as a candidate for one of the State Constitutional offices:

