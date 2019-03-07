John Thune: $93 Trillion

$93 Trillion

$93 trillion is more money than the United States has spent in its entire history.



It’s more money than the combined GDP of the entire world.



But it’s what Democrats’ #GreenNewDeal could cost if they get their way. pic.twitter.com/gRadQCcbm2 — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) March 7, 2019

$93 Trillion. It’s more money than the United States has spent in its entire history. It’s more money than the combined GDP of the entire world. It’s enough money to buy 7,000 Ford-class aircraft carriers — a figure that dwarfs the Navy’s current fleet of 11.

But it’s what Democrats’ Green New Deal could cost if they get their way.

This is not a plan that can be paid for merely by taxing the rich. If Democrats were to tax every family making more than $100,000 a year at a 100 percent rate for 10 years, it still wouldn’t cover the costs. The $93 trillion price tag breaks down to more than $650,000 per household over 10 years. That’s more than $65,000 per household, per year — more than the median household income in the United States.

Set aside the stratospheric costs for a moment, and consider the other consequences. It will cost Americans much more in terms of freedom. If you like your car, you probably won’t be able to keep it. If you like your health care, you probably won’t be able to keep it. If you like your house, you may not be able to keep that either.

For the sake of our economy and working families, let’s hope some Democrats will slow their party’s headlong rush to become the Socialist Party.

###

Like this: Like Loading...