John Thune wins again… Posted on August 16, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From Twitter: Amy Klobuchar dings John Thune for South Dakota not having an NFL team. Thune responds: “We have the same number of super bowl championships as you” damn — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) August 16, 2018 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Bazinga!
😂BOOM! Internet win of the day
Said like a true Packer fan. 🙂
Who the hell cares.
Thune does have a pulse