John Wiik for GOP Chairman announces over 100 Statewide Endorsements

BIG STONE CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – John Wiik for South Dakota GOP chair, announces endorsements from statewide elected officials, outgoing Republican State Party Leadership, and State Central Committee Members.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the South Dakota Republican Party.” said John Wiik “I look forward to working with them and all republicans to continue to move our party forward together into the future.”

The following statewide elected officials have endorsed John Wiik’s race for GOP state party Chairman:

Governor Kristi Noem

Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden

Senator John Thune

Senator Mike Rounds

Congressman Dusty Johnson

Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley

Treasurer Josh Haeder

Secretary of State Monae Johnson

Auditor Rich Sattgast

Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson

Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson

School & Public Lands Commissioner Elect Brock Greenfield

The following GOP Leadership and Central Committee members have endorsed John Wiik for GOP state party Chairman:

Republican State Party Chairman Dan Lederman

RNC Committeeman Ried Holien

State Republican Party Vice Chairman Linda Rausch

State Republican Party Treasurer Justin Bell

State Republican Party Secretary Marilyn Oakes

Aurora County Chairman Dan Hargreaves

Aurora County Committeewoman Estelle Konechne

Aurora County Vice Chairman Marlene Hargreaves

Aurora County Committeeman Mike Konechne

Beadle County Committeeman David Wheeler

Beadle County Vice Chairman Nancy Ziegeldorf

Brookings County Chairman Jim Gilkerson

Brookings County Committeeman Jim Schade

Brookings County Committeewoman Lillian Hellickson

Brookings County Vice Chairman Stephne Miller

Brown County Committeewoman Jen Hieb

Brown County Chairman Katie Washnok

Brown County Committeeman Wayne Bierman

Brule County Chairman Douglas Knust

Brule County Vice Chairman Patti Geibink

Campbell County Chairman Dwight Weist

Campbell County Vice Chairman Julie Wiest

Campbell County Committeewoman Cynthia Hettinger

Campbell County Committeeman Mark Kroontje

Charles Mix County Chairman IvanVan Dusseldorp

Clark County Chairman Kerry Kline

Codington County Vice Chairman Brenda Hanten

Codington County Chairman Bret Holien

Codington County Committeeman Byron Callies

Custer County Chairman LeaAnne McWhorter

Custer County Committeewoman Marilyn Oakes

Custer County Committeeman Pete Burkett

Custer County Vice Chairman Fred Mills

Davison County Chairman Josh Klumb

Deuel County Vice Chairman Eli Pieper

Deuel County Chairman Mary Klockman

Edmunds County Chairman Julie Johnson

Edmunds County CommitteemanVaughan Beck

Grant County Vice Chairman Carol Halverson

Grant County Committeewoman Cheri Meagher

Grant County Committeeman Chris Giesen

Grant County Chairman John Wiik

Haakon County Committeeman Stephen Clements

Hamlin County Committeeman Brock Brown

Hamlin County Vice Chairman Cynthia Frederick

Hamlin County Chairman Randall Frederick

Hamlin County Committeewoman Stephanie Sauder

Harding County Chairman Betty Olson

Hughes County Chairman JasonWilliams

Hughes County Committeewoman Lorrin Naasz

Hughes County Committeeman Mark Barnett

Hughes County Vice Chairman Terra Larson

Lawrence County Vice Chairman Bob Ewing

Lawrence County Committeeman Kevin Wagner

Lawrence County Chairman Mary Fitzgerald

Lawrence County Committeewoman Karen Brandt

Lincoln County Committeewoman Dee Van Deest

Lincoln County Committeeman Justin Smith

Lincoln County Chairman Nathan Block

Lyman County Chairman Rebecca Reimer

Lyman County Vice Chairman Christian Skunk

McPherson County Chairman Charlie Hoffman

McPherson County Committeewoman Cindy Flakoll

McPherson County Committeeman Herb Flakoll

McPherson County Vice Chairman Linda Schauer

Meade County Chairman Linn Hendrickson

Meade County Committeewoman Sandy Rhoden

Minnehaha County Chairman Maggie Sutton

Moody County Committeewoman Lisbeth Heinemann

Moody County Vice Chairman Anne Beal

Moody County Chairman Les Heinemann

Moody County Committeeman William Beal

Pennington County Committeeman Ed Randazzo

Pennington County Chairman Jeff Holbrook

Pennington County Vice Chairman Lauri Davis

Perkins County Committeeman Shane Penfield

Potter County Vice Chairman Tanya Tanner

Potter County Committeewoman Patricia Harer

Potter County Chairman John Lake

Potter County Committeeman Larry Eliason

Spink County Vice Chairman Jennifer Boerger

Spink County Committeewoman Julia Ratushny

Spink County Chairman Larry Nielson

Stanley County Chairman Rob Skjonsberg

Stanley County Committeeman Bob Gray

Tripp County Committeewoman Abby Jorgensen

Tripp County Committeeman Cody Jorgensen

Union County Committeewoman Bonnie Lohry

Union County Chairman Dan Lederman

Union County Committeeman Dirk Lohry

Union County Vice Chairman Mary Shuey

Walworth County Committeewoman Becky Witlock

Walworth County Committeeman Kipp Kettering

Walworth County Chairman Dana Randal

Yankton County Chairman Debra Bodenstedt

Yankton County Committeeman Greg Adamson

Yankton County Vice Chairman Roger Meyer

Ziebach County Vice Chairman Gary Cudmore

The South Dakota Republican Party will vote for Chairman on January 14th, 2023.

