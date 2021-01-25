Johnson and Colleagues Question Treatment of National Guard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) along with 33 of his Republican colleagues demanded better treatment of the National Guard deployed to Washington after it was reported that thousands of Guardsman were kicked out of House and Senate buildings and placed in parking garages. Johnson requested an explanation as to what initiated the abrupt order that forced the National Guard outside and who made the decision.

“On January 21, 2021, the day after the inauguration, it was reported that thousands of Guardsmen were abruptly ordered out of the very buildings they are here to defend and instead placed in parking garages or directed outside in the winter cold,” said the Members.

“While it has since been reported that the situation was relatively short-lived and the Guardsmen have been allowed to return, the inadequate living and working conditions of the National Guard throughout the Capitol Complex are unacceptable.”

Johnson and his colleagues also volunteered their personal offices to be used as needed for as long as the National Guard remains in Washington.

