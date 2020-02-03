Johnson Anticipates President’s State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today issued the following video statement ahead of the president’s State of the Union address:

Remarks as prepared below:

I expect the President to talk about four things:

First, that we’re a safer world after the death of General Qasem Soleimani, the world’s deadliest terrorist.

Secondly, I expect the president to talk about the big United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

I was at the White House last week when the president signed the USMCA into law. This is going to add 176,000 American jobs.

Thirdly, I believe the president is going to highlight the American economy and the 7 million jobs we’ve created in the last three years.

Finally, I think the president is going to talk about what we can do this year moving forward – from lowering prescription drug prices to addressing our infrastructure needs, as well as making sure that we get 450 miles of new construction down at the border.

