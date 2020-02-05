Johnson Applauds President Trump’s State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today issued a statement following the president’s 2020 State of the Union Address to Congress:

“The economy is hotter than a pistol,” said Johnson. “More than 35,000 South Dakotans have been lifted out of poverty in the last few years and manufacturing wages have increased 9 percent this year alone. We all know there’s more work to be done. Congress and the administration need to work together to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Americans and stop surprise medical billing, secure our border, and continue to establish robust trade agreements for South Dakota farmers and ranchers. I will continue to be a strong partner to ensure these goals are accomplished.”

