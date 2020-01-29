Johnson Attends Signing of USMCA at White House

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today attended the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement at the White House.

Johnson at the White House with other House members instrumental in USMCA passage

“USMCA is the win for producers we’ve been working towards for nearly two years,” said Johnson. “South Dakota’s farmers want a level playing field, and that’s exactly what this free trade agreement provides. I was proud to stand by the president during today’s signing of the USMCA, and I look forward to seeing the added jobs and trade opportunities this agreement will bring to our nation’s economy.”

Since being sworn into office, Johnson has strongly supported the USMCA. Additionally, Johnson was among the members assigned to lobby his Democrat colleagues to support the free trade agreement. In March, Johnson spoke in favor of the USMCA on the House floor. Further, Johnson publicly urged Speaker Pelosi to bring the USMCA up for a vote in July, September, and December of 2019.

The USMCA is expected to add 176,000 jobs and open the Canadian market up for the first time to American dairy, wheat, chicken, egg, and turkey products, further expanding export opportunities for America’s farmers and ranchers. U.S. trade with Canada and Mexico alone supports more than 12 million American jobs. According to the International Trade Commission, U.S. exports will increase by $2.2 billion per year under the USMCA.

