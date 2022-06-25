Monae Johnson and incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett are addressing the delegates in their final face-off before the nomination of one of them to office.
10 thoughts on “Johnson, Barnett address convention for Secretary of State”
The insanest are out in force.
WOW…I am hearing Monae crushed Barnett, 61-39
That backdrop looks horrible for all candidates
Agree. Weird backdrop.
Barnett gets crushed…. Maybe all those people that listen to the so called “my pillow guy” have more sanity and power than what this blog author has given credit to.
This goes to show…never underestimate an opponent. If you don’t take them seriously, it will show and it will cost you.
Who opened the looney bin and let them out.
SD is the biggest loser in this contest. She will be a fraction of the SOS Barnett was.
Sour grapes much
Be the better person and congratulate the winner
Exactly…just like people did when Trump win.