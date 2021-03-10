Johnson Honors Frontline Healthcare Workers on One-Year Mark of COVID-19

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) honored South Dakota’s frontline healthcare workers following the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 fatality in the state. Johnson requested each name of the nurses, doctors, and EMT’s working on the frontlines of the pandemic in South Dakota be entered into the official Congressional Record.



Click here to watch Johnson’s full remarks.

South Dakota healthcare workers should contact Johnson’s office to receive a copy of the Congressional Record honoring their service to the state of South Dakota during this unprecedented pandemic.