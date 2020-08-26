Johnson Honors West River Vietnam Veterans

Washington, D.C. – Today in Rapid City, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) honored thirteen Veterans who served during the Vietnam War with a commemoration pin for their service to our nation.

“Too many of our Vietnam-era veterans were not welcomed home properly. It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Johnson said. “That’s why it’s important for me to look these leaders in the eye and tell them that our grateful nation thanks them for their service.”

Rep. Johnson honors Vietnam Veterans will commemorative pins for their service during the Vietnam War.

Vietnam Veteran Stanley Self Sr. Stanley served in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967 and medically retired in 1969 as an E3 Lance Corporal. He was a machine gunner and had been stationed at Camp Lejeune and Oahu.

Vietnam Veterans and Brothers, John Deming (left) and Dean Deming (middle). John served in the Army from 1968-1971. Dean served in the Army from 1963 to 1966, and then in the National Guard for a year before going back to the Army from 1967 to 1970.

Vietnam Veteran Jack Dean. Jack was in the Navy and served combat time in Vietnam. He then served in the Air Force and retired as an E6 Technical Sergeant. He was the SD State VFW President from 2000-2001 and current Post 463 Commander. Jack is also the SD State Council President for Vietnam Veterans of America.

