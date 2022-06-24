Johnson Issues Statement on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Decision

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“I’ve never believed the Roe v. Wade decision – which was ultimately a personal privacy case – was a justification to take a human life,” said Johnson. “The unborn deserve protection.”

###