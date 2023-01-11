Johnson Leads Bill to Cap Supreme Court Justices at Nine

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) re-introduced his Keep the Nine constitutional amendment (H.J.Res.8) to limit the number of Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court at nine.
“Recent years have brought more calls to pack the Court or expand the Court,” said Johnson. “This is a terrible idea. As defenders of the Constitution, the Supreme Court’s check on the Executive and Legislative branches is essential to keeping our government free and fair. Turning the Supreme Court into a political football will erode public trust in our institutions and nullify intentions set by our Founding Fathers. Capping the Supreme Court at nine Justices will protect the integrity of the Supreme Court.”
“I applaud Rep. Johnson’s leadership for the nonpartisan “Keep Nine” effort to permanently protect the independence of the Supreme Court from efforts to manipulate the number of Justices for political advantage. Rep. Johnson’s efforts in Congress are a key reason more than 1000 elected officials nationwide have endorsed the commonsense “Keep Nine” Amendment to preserve the current number of nine Justices. Polling shows that an overwhelming majority of voters would support this Amendment. Every elected official who says they oppose Court packing should support this measure to make sure it can never happen,” said Paul Summers and Stephen Rosenthal, Co-Chairs of Keep Nine Coalition, former Attorneys General of Tennessee, Virginia.
“The National Federation of Republican Women, representing 65,000 grass-roots women across the country, strongly supports the Keep Nine Amendment. No Party should be allowed to tip the balance of power to its advantage by increasing the size of the U.S. Supreme Court. Americans have long recognized court-packing as a dangerous manipulation that would undermine confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the Court and upset the essential checks and balances that protect our liberties,” said Eileen Sobjack, President, National Federation of Republican Women.
Johnson’s House Joint Resolution has more than 90 cosponsors and is supported by the Keep Nine Coalition, National Federation of Republican Women, and Association of Mature American Citizens.
Read full bill text for H.J.Res.8 here.
View Johnson’s press conference here.
One thought on “Johnson Leads Bill to Cap Supreme Court Justices at Nine”
1. I don’t think the intent of the founding fathers was to cap the supreme court at 9. This is a nice talking point for Dusty when the house is rewarding extremism, and he has a safe seat. However, I think in the general election of 24′ we will see extremism lose, again.
2. If you claim to not want the supreme court to be a political football, change the rules back to 60 votes for approval. This notion that we will never get anything done again on the federal level unless the public provides super majorities to one party is ludicrous. The court was packed with one sided judges by removing the checks and balances (you may have heard about this concept from the founding fathers), how about we find compromises more often and GOVERN. They seem to easily find compromises when it comes to the omnibus, but the rest of the year it is the political theater, and the best part is we are paying for it!