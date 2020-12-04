Johnson Legislation Honoring Ben Reifel Headed to President’s Desk

Washington, D.C. – Today, legislation authored by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) to honor former Congressman and Rosebud Sioux tribal member Ben Reifel passed the U.S. Senate and will head to the president’s desk for his signature. The bill designates the United States Postal Service building in Rosebud, South Dakota, as the Ben Reifel Post Office Building.

“Ben Reifel represented South Dakota well, and his legacy will live on,” said Johnson. “I’m grateful to play a small role in ensuring his name is displayed throughout our great state. Our tribal communities are full of tremendous leaders and Ben Reifel is proof of that.”

Former Congressman Ben Reifel was a strong proponent of the Indian Civil Rights Act and fought to ensure that tribes received proper compensation for native land transfers. He was a leader in Congress on Indian Affairs and the first person of Lakota Sioux descent in Congress.

