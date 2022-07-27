Johnson Polls South Dakota, 94% Facing Inflationary Pressure

Washington, D.C. – This week, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) urged President Biden to reject unnecessary government spending following survey results where 94 percent of South Dakota respondents stated they were experiencing inflation. Read the full letter here.

Johnson surveyed thousands of constituents asking if they are experiencing higher prices at the grocery store, gas station, restaurants, and department stores. 94 percent of participants responded yes; they are experiencing higher prices.

“I conducted a poll of thousands of South Dakotans, and the results were overwhelming – 94 percent of survey participants responded they are experiencing higher prices at the grocery store, gas station, restaurants, and department stores,” said Johnson. “These prices are making it harder for individuals and families to make ends meet, and have created dilemmas for state construction projects, police departments, and school districts. Higher prices are affecting South Dakota across the board.

“Solutions like my bill, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, year-round E15, and increasing domestic energy production can counteract this pressure. I urge you to resist calls from my colleagues to spend our way out of this crisis and turn your focus to policies that will unleash American energy.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index was 9.1 percent higher in June compared to a year ago. Despite government spending exacerbating inflationary pressure, Democrat leadership is pushing for an additional reconciliation spending package.

