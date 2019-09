Johnson Praises Japan Trade Deal

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) made the following statement after the administration announced a trade deal with Japan:

“This is big day for American ag producers,” said Johnson. “This deal with Japan will open markets for $7 billion in U.S. products. I’m proud of our trade negotiators who continue to keep their noses to the grindstone. Now, Congress should do its job and bring USMCA to the floor.”

###