Johnson Praises Proposed Year-Round E15 Fuel Sales

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) praised the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule that would allow for the year-round sale of E15, a 15 percent ethanol fuel blend. Current regulations only allow for E10 in the summer months, limited to 10 percent ethanol.

“I am grateful for Administrator Wheeler and the Trump administration’s commitment to year-round E15 sales,” said Johnson. “If approved, this change will ensure more affordable options at the fuel pump, not to mention cleaner fuel options. Farmers should feel encouraged that the administration is pushing to meet the deadline for summer driving season. I will continue to work with the administration to see this much needed change cross the finish line.”

###

Like this: Like Loading...