Johnson Receives Coveted Committee Assignment

Washington, D.C. – In advance of this year’s reauthorization of the five-year highway bill, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) has been appointed to the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.

“The surface transportation bill will be among the most important pieces of legislation Congress will tackle this year,” said Johnson. “I’m grateful my colleagues have provided me an opportunity to play a lead role in developing that bill, ensuring rural priorities aren’t forgotten.”

The Transportation & Infrastructure Committee also has jurisdiction over other issues important to South Dakota, including railroads, aviation, pipelines, FEMA, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In addition to the transportation assignment, Johnson will continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.

