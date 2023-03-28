Johnson Responds to Misinformation by Ranking Member Scott

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) defended his bill to enforce work requirements forable-bodied adults without young dependents that receive SNAP benefits. His remarks were made during the House Agriculture Committee hearing with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack.

Members on the Democratic side of the Committee were vocal in their opposition to Johnson’s America Works Act, calling it “extreme.” Work requirements historically have bipartisan support, and Johnson quoted then-Senator Joe Biden speaking in support on them on the Senate Floor, saying, “The culture of welfare must be replaced with the culture of work.”

Johnson highlighted states that have seen positive results from returning to work requirements—states such as Florida and Arkansas. In Arkansas, the return to work resulted in able-bodied adults without dependents enrollment dropped by 70 percent, and the income of those leaving the program tripled within just a few years of employment.

