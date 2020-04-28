Johnson Statement on Supply Chain Executive Order

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s Executive Order on U.S. supply chains:

“South Dakota farmers and ranchers are getting battered out there,” said Johnson. “It’s imperative our supply chains remain open for both the American people and our producers. I’m encouraged the president and USDA are working to ensure our supply chains remain open both safely and swiftly. Our supply chains should continue to carry many of these safety practices into the future so we can ensure our economy isn’t faced with uncertainty down the road.”

Earlier today, Johnson spoke with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue regarding supply chain closures. Johnson has spoken with the administration and USDA regarding solutions for farmers and ranchers facing economic hardship daily since the closure of the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls.

On April 16, Johnson, along with Senator Thune, led a Midwest delegation in urging USDA to assist pork producers and maintain the pork supply food chain.On March 16, Johnson, along with Senator Tillis (R-NC), urged USDA to take all necessary steps to ensure there are no disruptions to our nation’s food supply. Additionally, on March 19, Johnson requested U.S. House leadership include $50 billion in aid for farmers and ranchers. Several of the South Dakota delegation’s requests were included in the final text of the CARES Act.

