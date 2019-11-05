Johnson Supports Real MEAT Bill to Fight Imitation Meat Labeling

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) cosponsored the Real Marketing Edible Artificials Truthfully (MEAT) Act of 2019, to address imitation meat and to establish a federal definition of beef that applies to food labels.

“A plant-based creation isn’t the same as South Dakota beef,” said Rep. Johnson. “It’s to the benefit of consumers and producers alike when folks have a better understanding of where their food comes from—the Real MEAT Act would provide the transparency Americans deserve.”

The Real MEAT Act would bolster misbranding provisions to prevent consumer confusion and provide tools to better enforce the law. This legislation was introduced by Rep. Marshall (R-KS) and Rep. Brindisi (D-NY).

