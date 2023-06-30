Johnson Supports SCOTUS Ruling on Student Debt Forgiveness
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement responding to the Supreme Court’s Biden v. Nebraska decision, ruling President Biden’s plan to forgive $500 billion of student debt is unconstitutional:
“Forgiving tens of thousands of dollars in debt for those who haven’t made payments in years is insulting to the millions of Americans who have paid back every penny they borrowed,” said Johnson. “The cost of this debt forgiveness would be a baffling $500 billion or more. Our national debt is skyrocketing, and a policy like President Biden’s would only make it worse.”
Johnson has been opposed to the Administration’s policy to cancel student debt since it was announced. He has supported bills such as the Can’t Cancel Your Own Debt Act and the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act. In May, he voted to restart student debt payments.
3 thoughts on “Johnson Supports SCOTUS Ruling on Student Debt Forgiveness ”
It makes sense that forgiveness wouldn’t be available to everyone.
But if you studied in a field, say enterprise IT, then the government created circumstances such that the jobs were offshore outsourced (H1B), that’s bad faith and should be looked at more carefully and selectively.
Or, if the university you attended spied on you to create a “cradle to grave” experiment without your knowledge or consent, lawsuits should be filed and the results put toward student loan debt (it’s a shame the US justice/legal system is not accessible to the people who are suffering financially from these two factors).
Sometimes in politics you have to take what you can get. 20k forgiveness carpet boomba approach would have achieved some justice for some graduates (graduation should be a prerequisite).
Lastly, I’d like to take a moment to lament the embarrassing sissies who cried, “I’m not paying for this!” Much like food stamps, the amount you’re paying is minuscule, and would be far less without the underground unaccounted clandestine three letter budgets gobbling up your federal income taxes. Get your priorities straight. Young people and students are the future, and war SUCKS.
The thinking behind the current DOD tactics is the same thinking that hobbled Patton and got so many US soldiers uselessly killed, exacerbating a problem we’re still dealing with today.
Patton for President!
There. That PROVES I’m not a bigot against .. you know.
If student loans could be discharged in bankruptcy with the debt being eaten by the college which produced unemployable graduates, they might be more selective in their admissions and lending standards..Just a thought
Can you imagine an automobile dealership selling cars on credit at no risk to themselves?
Apparently the Biden administration has a work around in case the Supteme Court decision came down this way. Of course.