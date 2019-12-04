Johnson Supports USDA Efforts To Encourage Employment

Washington, D.C. – Today, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) finalized a rule impacting able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits. This rule significantly reduces waivers, requiring ABAWDs to enroll in a training program, pursue higher education, or seek employment in order to remain eligible for SNAP benefits. U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations, issued the following statement applauding USDA’s announcement

“We all know education and work provide dignity and economic opportunity,” said Johnson. “The stats are clear. Nearly 75 percent of able-bodied SNAP recipients don’t work. The unemployment rate is at an all-time low. Simply put, people who can work, should work. I applaud the administration for crafting a rule that supports adults as they transition towards and into employment.”

