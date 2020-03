Johnson To Host Phone Town Hall on Coronavirus

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will host a telephone town hall with constituents to discuss the coronavirus tonight. Administrator of Child & Family Services, Linda Ahrendt, and Division Director for Family & Community Health, Colleen Winter, will join to discuss state efforts.

What: Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19

When: March 24, 2020; 7:10pm CT/ 6:10pm MT

Dialing information: 877-229-8493 Pin: 118995

