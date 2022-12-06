Johnson to Mayorkas: End Devastating Drug Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) urged President Biden and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Mayorkas to take all necessary actions to secure the southern border following a traffic stop on the Lake Traverse Reservation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 12.4 pounds of fentanyl pills and 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder, enough to kill every South Dakotan four times.

“While fentanyl busts of this magnitude sadly may be more common in some urban areas, this is rare for a South Dakota community – this is likely the largest drug bust in South Dakota’s history,” said Johnson. “I ask your administration to immediately take all legal and necessary actions at your disposal to secure the southern border, rectify the dangerous policies this administration has put in motion over the past year, and put an end to this devastating drug trafficking that is wreaking havoc on American families.”

In October, Johnson met with Pennington County Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller to discuss crime in the area. Mueller relayed that the influx of drugs in the county are primarily coming from sources south of the United States and have caused an increase in violent crime. According to Mueller, the number one thing Congress can do to combat crime is secure the southern border.

Click here to read the full letter.

