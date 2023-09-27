Johnson: “We Must Get Our Fiscal House In Order”
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) spoke in support of historic federal spending cuts. House Republicans are voting on a series of individual appropriations bills ahead of the funding deadline on September 30th. These bills return many non-defense, non-border security programs back to pre-Covid levels.
“We must get our fiscal house in order,” said Johnson. “The appropriations bills before us move us in that direction. They do so through real, robust, and significant cuts—billions of dollars in cuts.”
Thanks Captain Obvious…
I agree. He’s not part of the solution. I voted for him over Taffy but it’s getting harder to vote for any incumbent in DC.
Send another $130 billion in money we don’t have to Ukraine… then tell me how you are fiscally responsible. I just can’t go along with this stuff anymore. We don’t have any money.
130 billion to Ukraine? More like send 130 billion of our militarys equipment to Ukraine while sending 130 billion in cash to our defense contractors to replace it. We get new for our military. They get old for theirs. Defense contractors get rich. Republican and Democrat politicians get donations. I guess the only bright side is we get to destroy a communist threat for less than 5% of the defense budget that was just going to get spent the same way and the dated vehicles will get parked in the Nevada desert.
sounds like a good plan – let the congressman do his job.
Forget impeachment.
Leaving Biden in there is punishment to these clowns at this point.
Focus on the conditions set forth by Representative Matt Gaetz, the most important of which being single subject votes.
KM – YOU ARE FIRED.
Dusty – slug away!