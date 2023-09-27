Johnson: “We Must Get Our Fiscal House In Order”

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) spoke in support of historic federal spending cuts. House Republicans are voting on a series of individual appropriations bills ahead of the funding deadline on September 30th. These bills return many non-defense, non-border security programs back to pre-Covid levels.

“We must get our fiscal house in order,” said Johnson. “The appropriations bills before us move us in that direction. They do so through real, robust, and significant cuts—billions of dollars in cuts.”