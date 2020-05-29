Join AFP & Senator Thune at 2pm – Billions in Bailouts? A Talk with Senator John Thune, Tim Phillips, & Don Haggar on What’s Next From the U.S. Senate

Billions in Bailouts? A Talk with Senator John Thune, Tim Phillips, & Don Haggar on What’s Next From the U.S. Senate

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Americans for Prosperity South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host a virtual conversation with South Dakota Senior Senator and U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Thune—alongside AFP National President Tim Phillips and AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar—to discuss what South Dakotans can expect next from the U.S. Senate, an update on Speaker Pelosi’s recently passed proposal bailing out state and local governments, and what a better federal response might look like. This event is open to RSVPed media and will stream live on the Americans for Prosperity national and South Dakota Facebook pages.

Event: Billions in Bailouts? A Talk with Senator John Thune on What’s Next From the U.S. Senate

Participants: Senate Majority Whip John Thune, AFP President Tim Phillips, & AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar

Date: TODAY, Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00PM CT

The event will be streamed on AFP’s Facebook page starting at 2:00PM CT.

Click here to begin watching.