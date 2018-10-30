Join Dusty Johnson on his “Energy to Burn” tour!

From my e-mail box!

Yesterday, Dusty told you he has Energy to Burn. This week, he’s going to prove it. Starting Thursday (Nov. 1), Dusty will visit 29 South Dakota communities, making one more stop before Election Day!

Click here for the full list and see below for a map of the stops:

Please join him at one (or more) of the events in your area!

We can’t wait to see you out on the trail as we bring this race home for Dusty.

Best,

Will Mortenson
Campaign Manager

And if you’re looking for the list of stops…

Go Dusty go!

6 Replies to “Join Dusty Johnson on his “Energy to Burn” tour!”

  2. Anonymous

    The Reservations need more attention than any other area in this state and yet he avoids them.
    Why doesnt he use all his “energy” to fix this mess that’s getting worse?
    A really glaring omission when you see the trail printed out!

    2. Anonymous

      Du$y DC special interests are chomping at the bit for him to be elected. Where is his friend Maria Bultina staying at?

