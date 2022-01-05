District 2 House Candidate Jake Schoenbeck is hosting a “pints and petitions” event to have people come together and sign his petition for office, while enjoying some fellowship of craft brews.
Join me at A Homestead Brew (Brewery in the Southeast corner of Minnehaha) this Saturday from 4-8pm. I’ll be there with my petition for District 2 House of Representatives. https://t.co/rG6gVDG8VU
— Jake Schoenbeck (@JakeSchoenbeck) January 5, 2022
From the Facebook Post:
I love politics and I love craft beer so I thought I might as well combine them! Join me at A Homestead Brew (Brewery in the Southeast corner of Minnehaha) this Saturday from 4-8pm. I’ll be there with my petition for District 2 House of Representatives. While you’re there, I encourage you try one of the many great beers at Homestead, including one that is being released that same day!
Note: To sign my petition you need to be Republican in District 2 (Brandon, East of Veteran’s Highway and North of 57th in Sioux Falls, and Valley Springs). If you’re not, I would still enjoy your company and Lee at Homestead would love your patronage!
Check it out!
4 thoughts on “Join Jake Schoenbeck for a petition signing event (For District 2)”
Jake, do you need to be old enough to drink to sign your petition? Is ID required?
You just need an ID for the great beer 🙂
Jake, what’s your position on cannabis legalization?
Would like to know this as well. Would also be interested to know if he supports the rights of girls to compete in high school sports on a competitive playing field?