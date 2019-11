Hmmm…. State Senator Jordan Youngberg seems like he’s up to something.

Why do I say this? Well, he’s created a new political presence on Facebook separate from his Jordan Youngberg for Senate Facebook page. His new Jordan Youngberg for South Dakota page seems to have a more statewide flavor..

As far as I’ve been told, Senator Youngberg is all in for running for State Senate in 2020.

But what lies beyond that? I guess we’ll see..